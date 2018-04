THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE MARCH ROBBERY OF THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN A PLEA AGREEMENT IN THE CASE.

42-YEAR-OLD BRENDON REED OF KINGSLEY, IOWA PLEADED GUILTY TO FIRST DEGREE THEFT FOR THE CRIME OF STEALING A CAR THAT WAS USED IN THE ALLEGED BANK ROBBERY.

REED WAS SENTENCED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON AND WAS ORDERED TO MAKE RESTITUTION OF OVER $2200 TO THE OWNER OF THE STOLEN CAR.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG