INNOVATION MARKET WINNERS RECEIVE THEIR PRIZES

The top three winners of the 2018 Innovation Market received their prize money from Sioux City Growth Organization Friday.

This year’s grand prize winner is Nick Stubbe with Quikshears, a holster product for carrying medical or other small gear:

Stubbe, an emergency nurse and former combat medic,was presented a $5,000 check plus will receive three hours of free legal services, professional business consultation, and tax services.

Second place of $2500 went to Bill Brown with Insulights, a solution for livestock safety and containment.

The third-place prize of $1000 was awarded to Erin McElroy with Let’s, a downtown building renovation project to reclaim a historic building and transform it into an event space.