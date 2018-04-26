UNG ISSUES STATEMENT ON GILLILAND DISMISSAL

Woodbury County Supervisor Ung released a statement about the Gilliland decision saying in part that Gilliland was a nice man, and it pained Ung to have to deal with a personnel matter.

Ung says he did not want to hurt Gilliland’s reputation or his record, and offered him the chance to resign in dignity and seek other employment, which he did, and which fellow supervisors accepted unanimously in open session.

Fellow supervisor Keith Radig says he agreed with the decision:

Ung added that no good deed goes unpunished and that he bent over backwards to be very kind and gentle and in turn is maligned as a “maniacal monster based on hearsay.”