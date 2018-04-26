REYNOLDS SIGNS SCHOOL SPORTS CONCUSSION BILL INTO LAW

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill requiring schools to adopt return-to-play rules for students who may have concussions.

The new law received bipartisan support from both legislative chambers.

Schools will be required to adopt medical review protocols.

Those protocols were first developed in 2013 by the associations that oversee high school athletics in Iowa.

Most schools already followed the protocols, but they have been optional until now.

Legal liability will be limited for schools that choose to have a health care provider present at games.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency says the law is expected to result in “minimal” costs for schools.