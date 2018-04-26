CHIEF MUELLER PRESENTED AWARD FOR SUPPORT OF LOCAL NATIONAL GUARD

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller was presented a special award Thursday at City Hall.

The chief received the award from Larry Harrington of the E.S.G.R. which stands for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Harrington says Lori Noltze, who serves with the police department and also the 185th Air National Guard, nominated the chief for the award:

OC……..and to her. :22

Chief Mueller says it’s the officers serving in the dual role as guard members that deserve the credit:

OC………can’t say enough about that. ;22

Colonel Larry Christensen, Base Commander at the 185th, says employers like Chief Mueller are critical to the 185th’s mission:

OC………do our job. :20

Around 20 Sioux City Police Officers also serve in the Iowa National guard.