FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY H.R. DIRECTOR IS ENTITLED TO UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

A judge has ruled that the former Human Resources Director for Woodbury County is entitled to state unemployment benefits.

Ed Gilliland resigned his position with the county in January after serving as Human Resources director for nearly four years.

Court documents state Gilliland was asked to resign by then Woodbury County Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung for breaching confidentiality about a job offer to a Florida woman to become the county’s new economic development director.

Had Gilliland not agreed to resign, Ung allegedly told Gilliland he would call a closed session of the board for his termination from employment.

Fellow supervisor Keith Radig says he understood Gilliland had agreed to resign from his position:

Gilliland later applied for unemployment benefits and was denied them in February so he appealed the decision.

Judge Dévon M. Lewis ruled that Gilliland did not quit but was discharged from employment for no disqualifying reason, so is entitled to the unemployment benefits.

The judge stated that Ung clearly initiated the communication with claimant to complain about how he handled the Florida woman’s situation and while Ung could not have terminated the employment unilaterally, Gilliland’s belief was reasonable that Ung, as board chair, could get the board to act with him.