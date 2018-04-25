WOODBURY COUNTY PARKS PREPARE TO OPEN FOR CAMPING

The weather is warming up just in time for campers to get ready to greet the great outdoors.

Woodbury County’s Conservation Department will hold a “Camping Kickoff Weekend” May 4th through 6th at Southwood Conservation Area, Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park and Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park.

Campers will register on a first-come, first-served basis and pay fees for each night of camping and will receive promotional items, including a coupon for one night of free camping later during the 2018 season at any of the county’s four campgrounds.

Cabin rentals at Little Sioux Park, Southwood and Snyder Bend Park are not included in the promotion.

Swimming beaches at Brown’s Lake and Little Sioux Park will open at 11:00 AM on May 26th.

Those beaches are not staffed by lifeguards.