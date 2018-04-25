WOODBURY COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH PARTNERSHIP STILL UNRESOLVED

Woodbury County Supervisors could take no further action Tuesday on resolving partnering with the other members of the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region to provide mental health services to area residents.

Board member Keith Radig says he met with providers on where talks were headed:

Woodbury County withdrew from Sioux Rivers to stand alone for the next fiscal year in providing mental health services before joining counties in the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

That plan stalled when Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven said Woodbury could not go it alone.

Radig says the county likely has to reach a temporary agreement to partner for the next year:

Some members of Sioux Rivers don’t want Woodbury back and an agreement must be reached before the next fiscal year starts July 1st.

A statement from Woodbury County Supervisors Chairman Rocky DeWitt says while the immediate future remains to be determined, the one thing that has not and will never change is Woodbury County’s commitment to assure that critically needed mental health and disability services are consistently and continuously provided to citizens.