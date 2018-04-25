TWO PLEAD GUILTY IN WINNEBAGO RESERVATION SLAYING

Two people have taken plea deals in federal court for the slaying of a man on the Winnebago Reservation in northeast Nebraska.
20-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to second-degree murder.
His mother, 39-year-old Natasha Wolfe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
The two and Lawrencia Merrick were charged with the April 2017 strangulation of 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. on the Winnebago Reservation.
Merrick is expected to change her plea of not guilty at a hearing Thursday.
Court records say Jeremiah Wolfe and Merrick told investigators they came upon Redhorn outside a building he was trying to break into.
Wolfe says a fight broke out and he put Redhorn in a chokehold until he quit struggling.
Merrick says she also struck Redhorn.