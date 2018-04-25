FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE OFFERS NEARLY 40,000 VOLUMES

If you love to read, your chance to expand your home library is coming up starting this weekend.

John Reiff says it’s time for the annual Book Lovers’ Book Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library:

Besides nearly 40,000 books, there are also other media items on sale:

Hardcover books and recordings will be available for $3, paperbacks $2, and children’s picture books for $1.

Reiff says Friday’s “Opening Night” at 6pm has a small donation fee for those who want first pick:

The sale runs from Friday at 6 p.m. through Saturday, May 5th.

The last day of the sale whatever books are left are available for free.