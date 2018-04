FEDERAL JUDGE DISMISSES PIT BULL LAWSUIT VS SIOUX CITY

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS RULED THAT A MOVILLE WOMAN DOES NOT HAVE STANDING TO SUE THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY OVER THE 2009 BAN ON PIT BULL DOGS IN TOWN.

KALI MYERS FILED SUIT AGAINST THE CITY IN 2016, ALLEGING THE ORDINANCE PROHIBITING PIT BULLS IN SIOUX CITY WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

DURING DISCOVERY IN THE CASE, THE CITY LEARNED MYERS HAD MOVED FROM SIOUX CITY TO MOVILLE SHORTLY AFTER FILING HER LAWSUIT.

IN ADDITION, SHE NO LONGER OWNS A DOG.

ASSISTANT CITY ATTORNEY CALEB CHRISTOPHERSON ARGUED IN COURT FILINGS THAT MYERS WAS LEGALLY PROHIBITED FROM CONTINUING TO CHALLENGE THE CITY’S PIT BULL BAN IN COURT SINCE SHE IS NO LONGER AFFECTED BY IT.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE LINDA READE AGREED WITH CHRISTOPHERSON AND DISMISSED MYERS’ LAWSUIT.