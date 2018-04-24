SIOUX COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGE

A Rock Valley, Iowa man has been sentenced to prison in Sioux County District Court for Felony Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

71-year-old Lloyd Schlumbohm was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office had received a report in January of a sexual assault that occurred six years earlier in Sioux County.

Deputies interviewed Schlumbohm who admitted he engaged in a sexual act with a child.

Further investigation revealed Schlumbohm committed multiple sexual acts with that child.

Schlumbohm will be required to register as a sex offender and be supervised as if on parole for the remainder of his life once he completes his prison term.