NO SPECIAL SESSION FOR NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS

Lawmakers will not convene for a special session to deal with Nebraska’s property tax system this year because the effort did not receive enough support.

Laura Strimple, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state, says only 14 senators had signed the request by the 5 p.m. Monday deadline.

Support from 33 of the chamber’s 49 lawmakers is needed to bring the Legislature into special session.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon proposed the session on April 10 after lawmakers failed to approve tax changes.

The session would have been held next week.

Although legislators won’t gather to deal with taxes, supporters of a ballot measure that would cut property taxes are collecting signatures in hopes of putting the proposal on the November ballot.