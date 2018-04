TWO STABBED IN MORNINGSIDE

AN AFTER HOURS PARTY ENDED WITH TWO MEN STABBED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1701 SOUTH PATTERSON AT 3:09 A.M. FOR AN ASSAULT.

UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND TWO MEN IN THEIR EARLY 20’S SUFFERING FROM STAB WOUNDS.

THE TWO WERE TREATED FOR NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND RELEASED.

OFFICERS DO HAVE A SUSPECT IN MIND. NO ONE HAS BEEN ARRESTED.