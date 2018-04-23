SOUTH DAKOTA HELPS GRADUATING STUDENTS WITH FIRST TIME HOME BUYING PROGRAM

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has released the early numbers of the recently launched South Dakota Housing Development Authority Grants for Grads program.

The program assists recent graduates in purchasing their first home in South Dakota:

The “Grants for Grads” program launched in January.

It is for first-time homebuyers who have earned an accredited associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree within the past 60 months.

Other criteria include meeting certain income requirements, have not owned a home in the past three years and select a home with a purchase price of $250,200 or less.

Many lenders in South Dakota are participating in the program.