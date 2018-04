A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AND CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN ON THE NEAR NORTHSIDE OF TOWN MONDAY MORNING.

25-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2600 BLOCK OF COURT STREET AROUND 7AM.

THE FEMALE VICTIM SUSTAINED HEAD AND ARM INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

POLICE DESCRIBED THE INJURIES AS NON-LIFE THREATENING.

PARKER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $15,000 BOND.