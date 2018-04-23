REYNOLDS SIGNS ORDER CREATING IOWA CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order creating a new state “children’s mental health board.”

The governor is asking the group to make its recommendations by the end of the year.

Advocates like Peggy Huppert of the National Alliance on Mental Illness say services for children diagnosed with mental illness or who are suicidal are woefully inadequate in Iowa.

Mary Neubauer of Clive began lobbying for improvements in Iowa’s mental health care system seven months ago, shortly after her 18-year-old son Sergei took his own life.

Reynolds says finding solutions to the system for helping children with a mental health diagnosis or who are in crisis is a priority.