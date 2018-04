A MERRILL MAN WENT TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER BEING INJURED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 45 YEAR OLD COREY RUHLAND WAS INJURED AFTER THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING WENT OUT OF CONTROL AND FLIPPED ONTO ITS TOP AT THE INTERSECTION OF C38 AND K42 AROUND 12:30 A.M.

RUHLAND WAS TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL AND LATER FLOWN TO MERCY HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY FOR NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.