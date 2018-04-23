BODY OF MISSING WOMAN RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

The body of a missing Sioux Falls area woman has been recovered from the Missouri River.
Lieutenant Clint Clites of the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 66-year-old Diane Bartling was discovered Sunday afternoon:
Lt. Clites says a positive identification of Bartling has been made.
He says no foul play is suspected in the case:
Bartling’s car had been found parked near the Meridian Bridge in Yankton on April 2nd.
The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department, Nebraska Game & Parks and Yankton Police assisted in the search.
Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX