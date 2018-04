SIOUX CITY CONDUCTS LITTER DASH TO HELP CLEAN UP THE TOWN

SEVERAL HUNDRED VOLUNTEERS TOOK TO THE STREETS OF SIOUX CITY FRIDAY TO “CLEAN UP THE TOWN”.

MELISSA CAMPBELL OF THE CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS THE EFFORT WAS PART OF THE SECOND ANNUAL “LITTER DASH”:

AROUND 300 VOLUNTEERS GATHERED FOR LUNCH AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER BEFORE HEADING OUT TO PICK UP THE TRASH.

CAMPBELL SAYS OTHERS ARE WORKING IN MANY OTHER PARTS OF THE CITY:

THE CITY ALSO PROVIDES THE GEAR FOR THE VOLUNTEERS TO COLLECT THE LITTER:

CAMPBELL SAYS AFTER THE BAGS ARE COLLECTED, THEY WILL BE WEIGHED TO DETERMINE THE TOTAL TONNAGE OF LITTER COLLECTED IN THE EFFORT.