COUNTERMAN SENTENCED TO UP TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN WILL SERVE UP TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO THREE CHARGES IN TWO SEPARATE CASES IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT FRIDAY.

32-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL COUNTERMAN WAS SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR 2ND DEGREE ARSON AND 10 YEARS FOR 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY FOR A JANUARY INCIDENT AT HIS MOTHERS HOME.

THOSE COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY AND TWO OTHER CHARGES OF STALKING AND ASSAULTING AN OFFICER IN THE CASE WERE DISMISSED.

COUNTERMAN WILL ALSO SERVE UP TO FIVE YEARS FOR FORGERY FOR A SEPTEMBER INCIDENT IN 2017 WHERE HE FORGED A CHECK ON HIS MOTHER’S BANK ACCOUNT.

THAT COUNT WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY WITH THE TWO TEN YEAR COUNTS.

COUNTERMAN WAS ALSO ORDERED TO HAVE NO CONTACT WITH HIS MOTHER EXCEPT FOR WRITTEN OR TELEPHONE CORRESPONDENCE FOR AT LEAST FIVE YEARS.