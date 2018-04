TWO PLEA TAKING HEARINGS SET IN WOODBURY COUNTY

TWO PLEA HEARINGS HAVE BEEN SCHEDULED FOR PENDING CASES IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

A PLEA TAKING FOR 32-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL COUNTERMAN IS SET FOR FRIDAY AT 1:30PM.

COUNTERMAN IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ARSON, 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY, STALKING AND ASSAULTING AN OFFICER.

POLICE SAY COUNTERMAN ALLEGEDLY BROKE INTO HIS MOTHER’S RESIDENCE IN JANUARY, VIOLATING A NO CONTACT ORDER, THEN BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE AND SET THE HOME ON FIRE.

COUNTERMAN WAS ARRESTED FOLLOWING AN HOUR LONG STANDOFF.

IN A SEPARATE CASE, THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE MARCH ROBBERY OF THE UNITED BANK OF IOWA IN MOVILLE IS SCHEDULED FOR A PLEA TAKING ON APRIL 27TH.

42-YEAR-OLD BRENDON REED OF KINGSLEY, IOWA IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT, ELUDING, A PAROLE VIOLATION AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC CHARGES.

THAT HEARING IS SET FOR 9AM NEXT FRIDAY.