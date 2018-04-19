TRI-STATE COMMUNITY LEADERS SHARE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IDEAS

Community leaders from the tri-state area gathered in South Sioux City Thursday to share experiences and network on economic development ideas.

Molly Hewitt of Iowa State University Extension says it was all part of the annual Midstates Community and Economic Development Conference:

One of the topics involved retaining and recruiting young millennials to live and work in midwestern communities like ours:

Around 170 people attended the conference at the Delta Marriott Hotel.