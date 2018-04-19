STUDENTS “PROMISE” TO HAVE SAFE PROMS & PARTIES

Students at Siouxland area high schools are getting ready to celebrate their proms in the next couple of weeks with graduation soon to follow.

Gail Weinholzer, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says the motor club is sponsoring the “PROMise” program that runs from now until school lets out for the summer.

A Triple-A survey conducted in January showed 39-percent of teens between 16 and 19 admit they or their friends would likely be under the influence of drugs or alcohol sometime during the prom or graduation season.

As part of PROMise, should the teen be in danger of driving impaired or riding with someone who may be impaired, parents can pick their teen up and Triple-A will tow the family car home for free, member or not.

South Sioux City, Dakota Valley, Sgt. Bluff, Homer and Vermillion High Schools have their proms this weekend.

Sioux City’s East, North, West and Bishop Heelan High Schools have their proms set for May 5th.

Free PROMise toolkits are available to high schools interested in helping protect their students from the dangerous consequences of impaired driving.

