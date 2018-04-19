INCREASED TUITION & ROOM RATES EXPECTED AT WAYNE STATE

Students can expect higher residence hall room rates and increased tuition at three Nebraska colleges.

Mandatory fees, tuition and room and board rates will likely rise at Wayne State, Chadron, and Peru State Colleges this fall.

Students at Wayne State could see two-person room rates at Terrace Hall increase by 1.4 percent.

Wayne State is also expected to raise mandatory fees by nearly $8 per semester for full-time students.

Spokeswoman Angela Melton says the state college system hasn’t set tuition rates.