SIOUX CITY EARNS HIGH MARKS FOR “ENERGY STAR ” BUILDINGS

Sioux City is ranked 6th in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2018 list of small U.S. metropolitan areas with the most Energy Star certified buildings.

City spokesperson Anne Westra says the city’s public school buildings are the major reason for the high ranking:

Taylor is the school district’s Energy and Environmental Specialist.

The school district says it hopes to save over four million dollars over the next decade by maximizing energy efficiencies.

Cities are ranked on the list according to how many buildings in their area achieved Energy Star certification in 2017.