ONGOING SNOW KEEPING FARMERS FROM STARTING FIELD WORK

A succession of spring snowstorms has kept most farmers from getting any kind of field work underway.

Iowa State University Extension Crop Specialist Joel DeJong says due to the cold soil temperatures, farmers are limited on what they can do;

DeJong says soil temperatures need to be at least 50 degrees and climbing for suitable conditions for corn and soybeans.

He says we need outside air temperatures in the 60’s for a period of about a week to begin to see soil temperatures rise enough to germinate the corn seed.

But DeJong says farmers may not have that much patience:

He says the good news farmers can take away about this year’s

field conditions is that we do have adequate or surplus, levels of

moisture.