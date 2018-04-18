NEBRASKA TROOPERS TO TARGET IMPAIRED DRIVERS FRIDAY

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be weeding out drugged drivers in a special enforcement operation planned for this Friday, April 20th.

The operation will include troopers working overtime to reduce the potential for crashes related to marijuana impairment.

So far in 2018, Nebraska state troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops.

That figure outpaces the amount seized in the each of the last several years.

Friday’s drugged driving operation is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,200 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office .