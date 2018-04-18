FLAGS TO FLY AT HALF STAFF IN TRIBUTE TO BARBARA BUSH

Governors in our tri-state area have ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Saturday, April 21st in honor and remembrance of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The governors’ orders are issued in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Flags will be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Mrs. Bush died Tuesday at age 92.

She had decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on “comfort care” at home in Houston.

President Donald Trump said among Mrs. Bush’s greatest achievements “was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection.”

Graphic courtesy CBS News