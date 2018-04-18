EXPLORERS ADD TWO VETERAN PITCHERS

The Sioux City Explorers have signed two veteran pitchers to American Association contracts.

Right handers Parker Markel and Andrew Thurman bring the total number of pitchers under contract to 16.

Markel was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 39th round of the 2010 draft.

He spent 7 years in the Rays system, pitching mostly as a reliever, owning a 34-26 record with a 3.99 ERA in 197 appearances.

Thurman was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of California-Irvine.

He would spend two seasons in the Astros organization before being traded to the Atlanta Braves for big leaguer Evan Gattis.

Thurman pitched two seasons in the Braves organization at the AA level before signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 where he appeared in 17 games, posting a 2-1 record with a 1.91 ERA.

With the signings of Markel and Thurman, the X’s now have 24 players (16 pitchers, 8 position players) signed to 2018 contracts.

The 2018 season home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 25th at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park versus the Cleburne Railroaders in a 7:05pm contest.

Tickets are now on sale for the 50 game 2018 schedule and you will also hear the games again on KSCJ.