ART CENTER TO HIGHLIGHT BRIAR CLIFF EXHIBITION

Sioux City’s Art Center will host a reception Thursday evening to celebrate a new exhibition.

Curator Todd Behrens says the Briar Cliff Review Exhibition features artworks selected for the university’s annual journal of essays, poetry, and visual arts:

Behrens says the free reception will have complimentary food and beverages and a chance to interact with the artists:

The reception begins at 6pm at the downtown Art Center and the exhibition will remain on view through July 8th.

Those attending the reception may park along the streets or in the parking lot of either Wells Fargo or the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.