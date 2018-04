INTERSTATE 29 NOW OPEN NORTH OF VERMILLION (UPDATE)

NORTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 NORTH OF VERMILLION WERE CLOSED FOR A FEW HOURS WEDNESDAY MORNING BECAUSE OF A SEMI ROLLOVER.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE SEMI, PULLING AN EXTRA TRAILER, SLID AND ROLLED OVER ON THE SNOW COVERED HIGHWAY AROUND 8AM AROUND FIVE MILES NORTH OF VERMILLION.

WRECKERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AND THAT SECTION OF THE INTERSTATE WAS CLOSED THROUGH 12:30 P.M.

ICY ROAD CONDITIONS CONTINUED THROUGH SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BECAUSE OF THE LATEST WINTER STORM.

PICTURE COURTESY SD HIGHWAY PATROL