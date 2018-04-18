2018 UNICAMERAL SESSION ADJOURNS IN LINCOLN

The Nebraska Unicameral has adjourned its 2018 session.

Lawmakers have finished a contentious legislative session dominated by disputes over the budget, taxes and social policy.

Senators voted on more than two-dozen last-minute bills, including new regulations on the payday lending industry and a bill that would allow driverless cars to operate legally in the state.

After taking those final votes, Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the legislature on what they accomplished during the session, including passing the state budget:

Several retiring senators gave their farewell speeches, including Bob Krist of Omaha, who is running against Ricketts for governor in 2018.

A motion was made to adjourn the session but a few senators voted against it:

The Nebraska Legislature officially adjourned at 5:16 pm.

AP & NET contributed to this story