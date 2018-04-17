WEEK OF THE YOUNG CHILD SHOWCASES HEAD START PROGRAMS

This week is known as the Week of the Young Child and the Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s Head Start and Early Head Start are holding special events to highlight it.

E.J. Wallace of the Save the Children Action Network is in Sioux City to help raise awareness about the importance of early childhood programs:

OC………have had it. ;16

Wallace says those programs include a variety of activities, some as simple as sitting down and reading to your child, which several local celebrity volunteers are doing this week:

OC………..to catch up. ;20

Jean Logan, Executive Director of the Community Action Agency, says Head Start programs serve several hundred children from low-income families in Woodbury County:

OC………nutrition programs. ;17

There are 23 pre-school classrooms for Head Start in various Sioux City locations.

Logan says applications for Head Start are accepted the year round, so you may call 274-1610 to make an appointment to enroll.