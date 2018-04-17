SIOUX CITY YOUNKERS STORE AMONG SEVERAL TO BE LIQUIDATED

Sioux City’s Younkers is among seven stores in the state that the company has given notice that they are expecting to layoff employees and then close.

Iowa State University Economist Dave Swenson says the closings indicate a basic issue of supply and demand in retail:

OC………..number of stores. :14

Swenson says online shopping has impacted all types of retail stores and it has had an impact on Younkers as well.

But, he says it’s the type of store that Younkers is that is one of the biggest factors.

OC………have closed” :15

Reports indicate Bon-Ton, the parent company of the Younkers stores, will be sold to a liquidation company that will shut the stores down.

Younkers began in Iowa 162 years ago and has been in Sioux City for over 70 years.

Eighty-four people are employed locally.

The Sioux City store at the Southern Hills Mall is expected to close June 5th.