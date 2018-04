BERTRAND SAYS GOODBYE TO THE IOWA SENATE

STATE SENATOR RICK BERTRAND OF SIOUX CITY GAVE HIS FAREWELL SPEECH ON THE FLOOR OF THE IOWA SENATE TUESDAY.

BERTRAND WAS ELECTED TO THE SENATE IN 2010 AND IS HOLDING TO HIS PROMISE OF SERVING ONLY TWO TERMS IN DES MOINES:

OC….THINK THAT WAY. :19

THE DISTRICT 7 REPUBLICAN WON HIS FIRST TERM IN 2010 BY JUST 139 VOTES, A FACT HE REMAINS VERY PROUD OF:

OC………THAT I CARRIED THAT DISTRICT. ;18

BERTRAND NOTED HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS WHICH INCLUDED GETTING THE MONEY NEEDED TO FINALIZE THE 4-LANING OF HIGHWAY 20.

HE AND BILL ANDERSON BROKE PARTY RANKS TO GET A TEN CENT GAS TAX APPROVED TO SECURE THAT MONEY.

HE ALSO REMEMBERED HIS LAWSUIT VERSUS THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND HIS SENATE CAMPAIGN OPPONENT, RICK MULLIN, FOR WHAT BERTRAND CLAIMED WERE SLANDEROUS CAMPAIGN ADS AGAINST HIM:

OC…….TOOK IT BACK. :21

BERTRAND THANKED HIS WIFE, CHILDREN, PARENTS AND BROTHER FOR THEIR SUPPORT, ALONG WITH FELLOW SIOUX CITY SENATOR JIM CARLIN AND FORMER SENATOR BILL ANDERSON AMONG MANY OTHERS IN HIS CLOSING REMARKS.