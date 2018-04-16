LINDEN REMAINS HOPEFUL TO DANCE WITH DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL TEAM

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board is meeting in Pierre Monday and Tuesday.

The association is being sued in federal court by Stephanie Linden because they will not allow her 15-year-old freshman son Freddie to compete as a member of the Dakota Valley High School Dance Team, which is an all girl team:

OC…….Dakota Valley Dance team. :16

The South Dakota High School Activities Association’s rule established competitive dance as a “female-only” sport to purportedly comply with federal Title IX requirements.

Linden’s son is a highly accomplished dancer, competing across the country on private dance teams that have won titles.

OC……they’ve won consecutive first place. :21

Freddie Linden took up dancing when he was seven years old.

He has trained in classes and studios in Los Angeles and here in Siouxland

Stephanie says it’s frustrating that her son can dance with classmates through studio competitions, but not at the school:

OC……cheer and help. ;23

Her attorney, Joshua P. Thompson, filed the federal lawsuit last Thursday:

OC……part of the team. ;23

Linden has not received a response from the state association at this time regarding the lawsuit.

Photos courtesy Stephanie Linden