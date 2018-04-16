IOWA TRAVEL INDUSTRY CONCERNED OVER POSSIBLE TAX HIKE

Much of the tax policy debate at the Iowa statehouse has focused on tax cuts, but there are also tax increases under consideration.
One involves a tax increase in the travel industry that’s included in Governor Kim Reynolds’ proposal.
Christopher Rants of Sioux City is a lobbyist who represents an online travel association known as Travel Tech:
According to Rants, the way the new definition is written, the state sales tax must be paid by the “lodging facilitator” — even though that person, maybe a realtor, or an entity like Facebook — may not be taking the payment for the rental.
People who book through Air-B-N-B are to pay the Iowa sales tax as well as any city lodging taxes as part of their on-line reservation.
Rants is the former Speaker of the Iowa House and served in the legislature representing Sioux City from 1993-2010.
