FOUR MUSKETEERS MAKE FINAL NHL DRAFT PROSPECTS LIST

Four members of the Sioux City Musketeers hockey club are on the final rankings for the NHL’s upcoming 2018 Draft Prospect list.

Left Wing Sampo Ranta is ranked as the 18th best prospect skating in North America.

Center Martin Pospisil is rated 131st and Left wing Cole Koepke ranks 215th.

Goalie Ben Kraws ranks 27th among North American goaltenders.

Including goaltenders, 76 players with USHL experience appear in the North American rankings.

The 2018 NHL Draft will be held June 22-23 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Stars.