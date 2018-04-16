APPLICATIONS FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE YOUTH ACADEMY UNDERWAY

Sioux City high school or middle school students age 14 or older can get an idea of what it’s like to be a police officer by signing up for the city police department’s 2018 Youth Academy.

It is an opportunity for students to learn more about possible careers in the law enforcement field.

Ryan Dougherty, a sophomore at Bishop Heelan high School, took part in the academy last summer:

OC……..done before. :17

The activities in the five week academy include defensive driving, traffic stops, and demonstrations with the K-9 Unit and SWAT team:

OC…all summer. :16

There is no fee for the students to participate in the Youth Academy, which is held on Tuesdays from May 29th through June 26th.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says it’s one more way for officers to interact with our local youth:

OC……..adult citizen’s academy. :14

Applications are available through the School Resource Officers or the Guidance Office at all the Sioux City High Schools and Middle Schools, as well as Bishop Heelan, Siouxland Christian and Police Headquarters at 601 Douglas Street.

The deadline to apply is May 3rd.