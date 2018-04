MOST AREA HIGHWAYS REOPEN TO TRAFFIC

South Dakota officials have reopened most highways in the state.

I-90 from Mitchell to Sioux Falls and I-29 from Watertown to Sioux Falls were reopened at 9 a.m. Sunday.

I-90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border opened at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Roads were still very icy and speeds will be greatly reduced.

Drivers will need to use extreme caution when driving Sunday.

Snowplow crews will be continuing their work and motorists are asked to be cautious of them on the roadways today.