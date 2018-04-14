RICKETTS ISSUES EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR NEBRASKA BECAUSE OF BLIZZARD

Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an emergency declaration to allow state funds to be used for the response to the blizzard which has affected Nebraskans statewide since Friday.

Hundreds of motorists have been stranded in Nebraska and power outages are reported in many communities, especially in the west and central part of the state.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is working to get a temporary communications tower to Region 26 after its dispatch tower was toppled due to 60 mph winds.

Blaine, Garfield, Greeley, Loup, Sherman, Thomas, Valley, and Wheeler counties make up Region 26 and are affected by the loss.

Big Springs and Sidney report that they have opened shelters.

Interstate 80 is closed to westbound traffic from Grand Island to the Wyoming state line.

Eastbound I-80 is closed from the Wyoming state line to Ogallala.

Keep up-to-date on other road closures by calling 511, visiting 511.Nebraska.gov, or by downloading the 511 smartphone app.