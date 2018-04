A POWER OUTAGE ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE FRIDAY NIGHT LEFT NEARLY 1400 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN THE DARK.

MIDAMERICAN SAYS THE OUTAGE OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 7AM INVOLVING EQUIPMENT LOCATED ON WEST 41ST STREET NEAR WEST STREET AND LOGAN PARK CEMETERY.

THE OUTAGE AFFECTED CUSTOMERS UP TO THE 36TH AND JACKSON STREET AREA.