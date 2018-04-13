HARD ROCK AGREES TO PAY FINE FOR UNDERAGE GAMBLER FOUND IN CASINO

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino has agreed to pay a penalty from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for allowing a minor to gamble.

Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says it happened in November:

He says the situation met the criteria to be considered a violation of underage gambling and the past precedent for an administrative penalty of 20-thousand dollars, which Hard Rock agreed to pay:

Ohorilko says state agents will determine if the minor is charged and the case was turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation.