Home Local News FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND DEDICATES EXPANDED FREEZER SPACE

FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND DEDICATES EXPANDED FREEZER SPACE

By
Woody Gottburg
-
1
0
SHARE

The Food Bank of Siouxland celebrated the completion of a major capital improvement project Friday.

Executive Director Linda Scheid says thanks to a $230,582 grant from Tyson Foods, the Food Bank has expanded and modernized their freezer space:

OC………..able to go up. :21

Scheid says the local demand for food assistance continues to increase:

OC………….people in need. :12

She says there are 26,150 food insecure individuals, including 11,210 children living in Siouxland.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is the warehouse and distribution center for approximately 100 nonprofit agencies.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR