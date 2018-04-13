FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND DEDICATES EXPANDED FREEZER SPACE

The Food Bank of Siouxland celebrated the completion of a major capital improvement project Friday.

Executive Director Linda Scheid says thanks to a $230,582 grant from Tyson Foods, the Food Bank has expanded and modernized their freezer space:

Scheid says the local demand for food assistance continues to increase:

She says there are 26,150 food insecure individuals, including 11,210 children living in Siouxland.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is the warehouse and distribution center for approximately 100 nonprofit agencies.