ERNST COMMENTS ON U.S. BOMBING OF SYRIA

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst , Chairman of the Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a combat veteran, released a statement Friday night on the Trump administration’s decision to strike against Syria following that country’s use of chemical weapons.

The Red Oak Republican says “The United States and our allies executed a strong and unified response to the Assad regime’s recent attacks, making clear that their horrific crimes and use of chemical weapons against their own people will not be tolerated”.

Ernst went on to say “The evidence produced is indisputable: Bashar al-Assad is a war criminal, and he will be held accountable for his actions”.

She added that “Russia and Iran are complicit in these chemical weapons attacks on innocent populations and says we must remain unified with our allies to put a stop to these continued attacks on the Syrian people once and for all.”