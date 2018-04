AUTHORITIES SUSPEND MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH FOR MISSING WOMAN

AUTHORITIES FROM SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA HAVE SUSPENDED THEIR SEARCH FOR THE BODY OF A MISSING SIOUX FALLS WOMAN WHO IS PRESUMED DROWNED IN THE MISSOURI RIVER.

YANKTON POLICE CHIEF BRIAN PAULSEN SAYS THE SEARCH OF THE RIVER SOUTH OF YANKTON’S MERIDIAN BRIDGE HAS TURNED UP NO SIGN OF 66-YEAR-OLD DIANE BARTLING.

BARTLING WAS LAST SEEN IN SIOUX FALLS THE AFTERNOON OF APRIL 1ST.

HER CAR AND PERSONAL ITEMS WERE FOUND APRIL 3RD NEAR THE MERIDIAN BRIDGE IN YANKTON.

PAULSEN SAYS GAME WARDENS WILL BE DOING DAILY SHORE RUNS AS WEATHER ALLOWS.