AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MISSING 90 YEAR OLD NEBRASKA MAN

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male.

Gowery’s was last seen in the vicinity of Wynot, Nebraska around noon Friday.

He is approximately 5’ 10” tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Gowery was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeved turtle neck with a gray vest and blue jeans.

He is known to drive a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up bearing Nebraska plate 13-427U.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department at 402-254-6884.