WASHINGTON VEHICULAR HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED AT SIOUX CITY BAR

A suspect wanted for vehicular homicide in the state of Washington has been arrested in Sioux City.

27-year-old Jacob Kunze was arrested at a Morningside area bar Tuesday night by Sioux City Police and U.S. Marshals.

Kunze is charged with vehicular homicide stemming from a one-vehicle crash near Colville, Washington that killed one person and left another injured in 2016.

The Washington State Patrol says Kunze was the driver of a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to cross both lanes, leave the roadway and flip over on its roof.

Drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

