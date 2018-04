SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING EARLY THIS (Thursday) MORNING THAT SENT ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 600 BLOCK OF 16TH STREET AROUND 5A.M. AND FOUND A MALE TRANSIENT MAN HAD BEEN STABBED.

THE VICTIM TOLD POLICE THAT HE KNOWS WHO STABBED HIM, BUT REFUSED TO GIVE INVESTIGATORS THE SUSPECT’S NAME.

THE VICTIM, WHOSE NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH WHAT POLICE DESCRIBED AS A NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURY.